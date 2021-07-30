HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target Raised to $36.00

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

HSTM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

HSTM opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $914.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HealthStream by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

