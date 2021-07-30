Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

HTLF stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $17,332,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 215,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 158,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $6,784,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

