HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Cap of $344.17 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $344.17 million and approximately $174,897.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001034 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036331 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003801 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.