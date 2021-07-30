HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €83.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.08 ($98.92).

HEI stock opened at €75.38 ($88.68) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.95.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

