Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 2,765 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31.

Helios Towers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTWSF)

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

