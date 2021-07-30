Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.00. 18,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,159,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $646.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

