Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.30. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

HLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $646.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 3.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

