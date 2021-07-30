Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Up 80.8% in July

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the June 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hempfusion Wellness stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45. Hempfusion Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.69.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile
