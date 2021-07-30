Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Down 65.0% in July

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hengan International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Shares of HEGIY stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,256. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.