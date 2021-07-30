Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $62,273.75.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25.
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25.
Shares of VIR opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of -1.72.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
