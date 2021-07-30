Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the June 30th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.49. 53,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,465. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.5403 per share. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

HXGBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexagon AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

