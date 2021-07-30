HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Shares Up 0.4%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 316,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 73,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition stock. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. HH&L Acquisition makes up 0.6% of Infini Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Infini Master Fund owned about 0.82% of HH&L Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

