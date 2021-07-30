Hikari Power Ltd Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $4,593,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.83. 864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

