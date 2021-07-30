Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.39. Hill International shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 93,632 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 million, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

In other Hill International news, Director Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of Hill International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIL. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hill International by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hill International by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hill International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hill International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

