Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.37.

NYSE HLT opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.02. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,385,000 after buying an additional 279,636 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,077,000 after buying an additional 68,881 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,019,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,117,000 after buying an additional 260,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

