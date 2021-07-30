HM Payson & Co. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $261.66 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $121.82 and a 52 week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

