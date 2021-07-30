HM Payson & Co. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.45 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $267.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.