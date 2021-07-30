HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Unilever by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

