HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,562 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.81 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

