HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,007 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.