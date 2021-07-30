HNP Capital LLC Has $642,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 152,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Pfizer by 30.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,093,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

PFE opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

