HNP Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 107 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,730.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,546.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

