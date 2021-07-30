Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 310 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,246 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.64. 12,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,162. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

