Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 43,775 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,775 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

KE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.47. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,068. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,694.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $447,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

