Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $170.62. The stock had a trading volume of 206,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

