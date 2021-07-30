Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sally Beauty worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,738,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,846 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.77. 16,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,072. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBH. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

