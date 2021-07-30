Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after acquiring an additional 552,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.60. 119,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,202. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

