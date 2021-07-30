Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 96,520 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 96,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after buying an additional 516,918 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.17 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 11,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,020. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

