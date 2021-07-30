Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Truist upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.80. 162,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,723,179. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of -380.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

