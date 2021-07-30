Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,593 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $67.38. 524,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,310,777. The stock has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

