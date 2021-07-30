Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 160.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 143,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 33.7% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 912,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 230,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

V traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $246.66. 115,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,052. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,121 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

