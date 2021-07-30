Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $328.94. 108,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

