Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $100.62. 99,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,972. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

