Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,306 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 720.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 11,290.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,032. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

