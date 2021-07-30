HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP reduced its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in HomeStreet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HomeStreet by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

NASDAQ HMST opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $795.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.