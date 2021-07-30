Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.63. The stock has a market cap of $160.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.21 and a 1 year high of $234.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.