Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.25. The company has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

