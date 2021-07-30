Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

TWNK stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 115,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,280 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 309,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 127,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,052,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,457,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $10,153,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.