Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 1,573 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $52.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

