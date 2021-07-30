Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $87,715,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 107.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 419,075 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

