Hoylecohen LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $171.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

