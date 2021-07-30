Hoylecohen LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 41.5% during the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,838,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,711 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Pfizer by 21.1% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 28,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $1,366,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

