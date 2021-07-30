Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $171.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

