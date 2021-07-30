Hoylecohen LLC Sells 14,795 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 741,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 9.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

