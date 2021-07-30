Hoylecohen LLC Sells 380 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH opened at $47.73 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46.

