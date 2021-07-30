H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.