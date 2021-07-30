HRT Financial LP Boosts Position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKIU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

