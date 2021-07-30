HRT Financial LP Makes New $230,000 Investment in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $9,337,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $49.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

