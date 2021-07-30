HRT Financial LP Makes New $266,000 Investment in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth $200,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth $201,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth $365,000.

OTCMKTS:ZWRKU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

