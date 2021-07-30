HRT Financial LP Sells 15,948 Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

HRT Financial LP decreased its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,948 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QID. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $9,061,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,373,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,013,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $366,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

